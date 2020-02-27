Milwaukee clothing designer makes #MillerStrong t-shirts to support shooting victims

A Milwaukee clothing designer is supporting the victims of the Molson Coors shooting by making #MillerStrong t-shirts Thursday.

Brew City is running special pink t-shirts with "Miller Strong" written on the front.

George Keppler of Brew City Company tells FOX6 that they hope the donate the money raised to the "Miller/Coors family."

"Frank, who is a designer here for us came up with a heart shape, just a simple design to show our love and support for the Miller family," Keppler said.

"Most important as we all know, it's not about the t-shirts, it's not about Brew City. It's about those families and the families of the victims," Keppler said.

As NBC15 News has reported, a 51-year-old Molson Coors employee shot and killed five of his co-workers at the brewing complex in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon. The shooter then turned the gun on himself.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Police Department released the names of the five victims as well as the name of the suspect.

The Brew City Company posted to Instagram: