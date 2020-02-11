Milwaukee father charged with neglect in boy's fatal shooting

A Milwaukee father is charged with neglect in the weekend death of his 5-year-old son who was fatally shot.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged 27-year-old Jamal C. Anderson in the death of Jamal Anderson Jr.

The complaint says the boy suffered a single gunshot to his stomach. Anderson is charged with neglecting a child resulting in death and possession with intent to deliver marijuana and heroin.

He was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on $200,000 bail. The complaint does not explain who fired the shot or how it happened.