Milwaukee is the worst city in the country for Americans who are black: report

Milwaukee is the worst city in the country for Americans who are black, according to an analysis by 24/7 Wall St.

According to a press release, to determine the 15 worst cities for Americans who are black, 24/7 Wall St. ranked the nation’s metropolitan areas based on racial disparities in income, education, health, incarceration, and white-black achievement gaps in other socioeconomic outcomes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

The analysis revealed the following statistics regarding Milwaukee, Waukesha, and West Allis:

Residents who are black: 257,895 (16.4%)

Median income of those who are black: $28,928 (43.8% of white income)

Unemployment: 13.9% (black); 3.9% (white)

Homeownership rate: 27.8% (black); 68.2% (white)

The release said 24/7 Wall St. found the typical household with black families in Milwaukee earns just $29,928 a year, 43.8% of the median income of $66,097 among households with white families. Income is one of the primary correlates of health and longevity, and in Milwaukee, 1,020 in every 100,000 residents who are black die every year — over 300 more deaths per 100,000 than the mortality rate for white residents — one of the largest disparities nationwide.

24/7 Wall St. noted Milwaukee is one of the many Rust Belt cities where a history of redlining, exclusionary zoning, and discriminatory lending practices has contributed to segregation — that remains today — and to some of the largest racial disparities in income, health, and other socioeconomic measures in the country.

While nationwide, some 16.8% of Americans live in neighborhoods that are predominantly black, 35.2% of Milwaukee residents who are black do — the 20th largest share of any metro area.

While there has been substantial progress over the 50 years since the civil rights era, 24/7 Wall St.’s analysis found racial disparities persist or have worsened in some of America’s largest cities.

Below is the complete list of the 15 worst cities for black Americans:

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.

Racine, Wis.

Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Ia.

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.

Danville, Ill.

Niles-Benton Harbor, Mich.

Peoria, Ill.

Rockford, Ill.

Springfield, Ill.

Rochester, N.Y.

Syracuse, N.Y.

Kankakee, Ill.

Jackson, Mich.

Atlantic City-Hammonton, N.J.

Erie, Pa.