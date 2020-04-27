Milwaukee man accused of threatening to kill Madison police officer

A Milwaukee man allegedly fought with a Madison police officer and threatened to kill them Monday morning.

Police received several calls around 1:50 a.m. after people said Dylan Mercer was throwing rocks at an apartment building on the 400 block of West Mifflin Street.

Officer said the 20-year-old lunged at one of them and put his hands on the officer’s taser. They said Mercer kept kicking the officer and threatened to kill them.

Mercer was arrested for battering to a law enforcement officer, disarming a peace officer, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing.

