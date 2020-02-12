Milwaukee man charged for allegedly shooting pregnant woman to death

Prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee man in a drive-by shooting that killed a pregnant mother of five who was on board a party bus.

Thirty-one-year-old Antion Haywood was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Haywood is accused in the death of 33-year-old Annie Sandifer. She was on board a party bus outside a Milwaukee supper club early on Feb. 1 when a gunman in a passing car fired shots.

Sandifer was struck in the head. The bus drove her to a hospital, but she didn't survive. Doctors were able to deliver her baby by emergency cesarean section.

"I know that everyone watching is as disgusted as I am with these senseless deaths," said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, FOX6 reports.

Haywood is still in jail on $250,000 bail.

The news came just two days before Sandifer's family will hold her funeral services.