Milwaukee man's skull was fractured and his SUV stolen in Madison attack

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle stolen Thursday evening in what investigators believe was a targeted attack, according to the Madison Police Dept.

It reportedly happened in the 400 block of Orchard Dr. Police say the man was getting into his SUV when several men attacked him, fracturing his skull and leaving him with several other non-life-threatening injuries.

The attackers then nabbed his phone and took off in the victim's vehicle.

Afterwards, the victim did not call police. Instead, he went to the hospital where officers met him as he sought treatment.

Madison police detectives added they believe he was targeted for the attack.