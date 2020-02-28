Milwaukee monitoring 4 people for possible exposure to coronavirus; cases not confirmed

Milwaukee is currently monitoring four people who recently returned from China for the coronavirus. Sources say those four are in voluntary isolation at home as a safety precaution.

An official with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it's not a matter of if — but when the coronavirus will spread throughout the country.

"Preparation is extremely important in the hopes that all this preparation leads to nothing," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Barrett and Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik met Feb. 28 to address growing concerns over the outbreak.

"We've received a number of calls and concerns from individuals in the community, so we wanted to let everybody know what's going on," Kowalik said. "We are preparing to have the ability to test COVID-19 for diagnostic purposes only."

Kowalik said the City of Milwaukee Health Department is in constant communication with state and federal officials when it comes to containing the disease. The CDC aims to have every state and local health department testing for the coronavirus by the end of next week. World Health Organization officials said vaccinations are in the works.

"As COVID-19 evolves, eventually there should be a vaccine at some point, but vaccine development takes some time," said Kowalik.

Community members are urged to practice healthy habits. Barrett shared an additional reminder for the community.

"As a community, we do need to be vigilant against fear and anxiety around that virus that could lead to social stigma toward Chinese or other Asian-Americans," Barrett said. "Stigma hurts everyone by creating more fear or anger toward ordinary people."

A vaccine for coronavirus won't be ready any time soon. Officials said it could take at least a year before one is developed, proven effective and approved.