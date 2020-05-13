Milwaukee officer charged with homicide in off-duty fight

A Milwaukee police officer is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for killing a man during a fight at the off-duty officer's home.

Thirty-two-year-old Michael Mattioli was charged Wednesday, more than two weeks after 25-year-old Joel Acevedo died of his injuries.

Police were called April 19 to Mattioli's home and found him straddling Acevedo. Police said Mattioli apparently had Acevedo in a choke hold.

The victim died six days later at a hospital. Mattioli told an investigator he woke up to find Acevedo going through his pants pockets, so he told Acevedo to get out of his house.

Acevedo punched another man as he left, and Mattioli got on top of him and called 911. Mattioli denied suffocating Acevedo. His attorney says Mattioli will argue self-defense.

