Milwaukee officer shot and wounded, suspect takes own life

Authorities say a Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded and the suspected gunman later took his own life. The 33-year-old officer is hospitalized and is expected to be okay.

Police say officers spotted a car driving recklessly about 1 a.m. Tuesday and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over. The vehicle crashed and three people fled on foot with two officers giving chase.

Officials say one of the three -- identified by police as a male -- turned and fired at the officers, wounding one. The two others were arrested.

Officers about an hour later found the suspected shooter dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.