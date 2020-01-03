Milwaukee police ID person of interest in fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Eve

Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest regarding the fatal crash that occurred in the Bay View neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

The person of interest has been identified as 44-year-old Manuel Salazar-Gutierrez. He is 6’01″ tall, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos including “Zacateca” across his abdomen.

36-year-old Jamie Hanson (her friends call her James) was walking her dogs near Howell and Dover in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses describe a vehicle driving up on the sidewalk — and striking Hanson before taking off.

Reports released by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office state that the driver was described to “misjudge the curve in the road and drove up on the sidewalk.” Witnesses said the vehicle fled southbound on Howell — hitting a street sign and another vehicle on the west side of the street in the process.

If anyone has any information on this individual or his whereabouts call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS where you could possibly receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.