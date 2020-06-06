Milwaukee police chief: Vioence against officers must stop

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales says he's tired of people using the George Floyd protest to cause destruction and emphasized that violence against his officers must stop.

Morales on Friday repeated comments he's made in recent days that his department is not getting enough credit for successful implementation of community policing, following an ACLU lawsuit that resulted in a collaborative plan to improve the department.

Morales said law enforcement is being crucified because of the actions of angry mobs.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said Friday he did not support police officers' use of rubber bullets and tear gas against protesters.