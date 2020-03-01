Milwaukee police fatally shoot armed 49-year-old man

Milwaukee police shot and killed a 49-year-old man late Saturday night near North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Reservoir Avenue in Milwaukee’s Brewers Hill neighborhood.

Police were called for a report of a subject with a gun around 11 p.m. on Feb. 29. When the officers arrived, they observed a male armed with a firearm.

Two officers confronted the individual and subsequently discharged their firearms, fatally wounding the man.

A 27-year-old officer with two years of service and a 23-year-old officer with two years of service have been placed on administrative leave.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating the incident. The Waukesha Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in this case.

Officials have not released any additional details.