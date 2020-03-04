Milwaukee police looks to quell rumors about racism's role in mass shooting

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking to contain rumors that the Molson Coors employee who killed five co-worker before turning the gun on himself was retaliating to racist behavior reportedly experienced by the shooter.

Police work outside the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after reports of a possible shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

“Based upon the preliminary investigation, the Milwaukee Police Department is not aware of any of the victims targeted in the mass shooting being involved in any inappropriate or racist behavior toward the suspect,” the department said in a statement to Milwaukee’s FOX6 News. “Therefore, the narrative of retaliation being the suspect’s motive has not been substantiated."

On Tuesday, a Molson Coors executive confirmed to FOX6 that the shooter, who was black, had filed a complaint five years about a noose found in his locker. The Associated Press reported four of the victims were white and one was Latino.

The police department indicated its investigators have spoken with multiple witnesses about what the suspect said and did prior to the shooting and, so far, have not determined that race or racism played a role in what happened. The investigation, however, remains ongoing. Milwaukee Police add that more information will be released when it concludes.

“Until then, it is imperative to wait for the facts of the investigation to be released rather than speculating and generating a false narrative that could negatively impact the lives of the family members of the victims and of the suspect, as well as the employees of Molson Coors," the statement continued.

