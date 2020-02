The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help finding a missing mother and her two daughters Thursday.

Police are trying to locate Amarah J. Banks, 26 years old, and her two daughters, Zaniya R. Ivery, 5, and Camaria Banks, 4.

Banks and her children were last seen in the area of North Sherman Boulevard and West Green Tree Road in Milwaukee last Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 935-7405.