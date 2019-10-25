Milwaukee police officer arrested in connection with sexual assault investigation

The St. Francis Police Department confirms that on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at approximately 5:57 p.m., an off-duty police officer employed by the Milwaukee Police Department was taken into custody without incident in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

St. Francis police are not naming the officer at this time — but report that the officer has almost 2 years with the Milwaukee Police Department and is assigned to District 3.

St. Francis police said the following in a press release:

“It is important to note the allegations made against the officer occurred while the officer was off duty and at his residence in St. Francis. We will not release any more information at this time as this investigation is ongoing and we do not want to jeopardize the integrity of this investigation.”

The Milwaukee Police Department released the following statement to FOX6 News:

“Milwaukee Police are aware of the allegations and we are taking this matter seriously. The member involved in the incident was placed on paid suspension.”

The St. Francis Police Department has been in contact with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office who will be reviewing this case for potential charges. Officials say they expect a charging decision by Monday, Oct. 27.

The officer is currently in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail.