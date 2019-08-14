Milwaukee police: Officer shoots, injures armed man

An investigation is underway in Milwaukee after a police officer shot a man early Wednesday morning.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, this happened just after midnight on the 3300 block of N. 21st St. when officers responded to a report of gunshots.

Officers said they found a man in a yard with something in his hand. Then, the man allegedly ran away and officers gave chase. During that chase, police said the man pointed a gun at them.

That's when police opened fire.

Authorities say the 29-year-old man is in the hospital in stable condition.

The 31-year-old officer who fired his weapon has been with the Milwaukee Police Department for 13 years. He is being placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure.