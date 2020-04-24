Milwaukee police to issue fines for violators of 'Safer at Home' order

The Milwaukee Police Department says it will be issuing fines to violators of the 'Safer at Home' order starting May 2.

In a Facebook post, the department said that starting May 2, the Milwaukee Common Council will authorize both the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Health Department to issue fines for violations of Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order.

Police are authorized to issue fines of the Milwaukee City Ordinance "Rape or Obstruction of Orders" to any person who intentionally violates or obstructs execution of the order, Milwaukee police say.

The post comes hours after a 1,500-person protest against the order concluded at the Capitol building in Madison. During the rally, Capitol police say they issued no citations and made no arrests.

The statement also falls on the day the stay-at-home extension goes into affect, April 24, which closes all non-essential businesses, schools and bans public gatherings.

Madison police said after the first 'Safer at Home' order was issued that their officers would not be seeking people outside to arrest or fine. However, some law enforcement departments across the state that they intend to enforce the stay-at-home extension.

The Green Bay Police Department also issued a statement on Friday, writing that officers will start to ticket people who violate the stay-at-home order.