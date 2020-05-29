Milwaukee protesters march after Minnesota in-custody death

Hundreds of people marched through Milwaukee to protest how Minneapolis police treated a black man who died after a white officer kneeled on his neck.

George Floyd died Monday evening after officers arrested him for allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.

Cell phone video from a passerby shows Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder Friday. Protesters rallied in Milwaukee, calling for justice for Floyd before marching onto Interstate 43 and slowing traffic.

Watch live footage of protests in Milwaukee below. Warning: You may hear profanity being used