Milwaukee receives $5.6M in federal grants to help in lead abatement efforts, particularly lead paint

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced on Tuesday, Oct. 1 the City of Milwaukee was the recipient of $5.6 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money will be used in the city's lead abatement and lead poisoning prevention efforts -- particularly lead paint abatement.

Mayor Barrett said in a news conference at the Sixteenth Street Community Health Center that since 2004, the city has put more than $66 million into the lead abatement and lead poisoning prevention efforts.

"Over 17,000 housing units have been made lead safe," said Mayor Barrett. "Over 70% fewer kids have been tested with lead poisoning."