Milwaukee restaurants, bars may soon no longer be able to provide plastic straws to customers

The Milwaukee Common Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee on Thursday, Nov. 14 recommended approval of an ordinance that would prohibit Milwaukee food establishments and alcohol beverage establishments from providing single-use, plastic beverage straws to customers.

The ordinance would provide a grace period for food and beverage establishments to adjust their practices and educate customers. The single-use plastic straw ban would go into effect on April 14, 2020.

The legislation is similar to legislation adopted in other cities and municipalities across the U.S. meant to substantially reduce the number of single-use plastic straws that too often end up as litter in public spaces — and have a negative impact on the environment.

The ordinance is expected to be taken up by the full Common Council at its next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Co-sponsors of the ordinance include Alderman Robert Bauman, Alderman Nik Kovac, Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, Alderman José G. Pérez and Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd.