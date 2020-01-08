Milwaukee teen: Man started shooting after snowball hit car

One of two Milwaukee children shot by a man because they threw a snowball at his car says he didn't expect the driver to retaliate.

Thirteen-year-old Nicholas Johnson told media on Wednesday that the man in the car just got out "and started shooting" Saturday night. Johnson was shot in the arm and a 12-year-old girl was also wounded. Both are expected to survive.

They were among a group of teens throwing snowballs at cars. Police are trying to identify the driver and have not made any arrests yet.