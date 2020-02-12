Milwaukee to be without Antetokounmpo for 2nd straight game

All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will his second straight game after his girlfriend gave birth to the couple's first child earlier this week.

The reigning MVP also sat out for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. The Bucks are playing at Indiana.

The Bucks have the best record in the NBA at 46-7 and have won all five games that their top star has missed.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He will be a team captain at this weekend's All-Star Game.

