Caught on Camera: Milwaukee woman accused of spitting in teen protester's face

A Milwaukee woman is behind bars after allegedly spitting into the face of a teen who was peacefully protesting.

(WDJT via CNN)

According to police, the incident started Saturday evening when Stephanie Rapkin parked her car in the middle of an intersection, blocking a demonstration.

The protesters reportedly confronted her, asking her to move. That's when, the video shows, she spat in the face of 17-year-old Eric Lucas III. The 64-year-old Rapkin was arrested and released that night by Shorewood police.

"I continue to be mentally and physically shaken," Lucas later said about the incident. "To be assaulted by an adult in my own community during the pandemic was tramatic. Again and again, I am viewed not as a child, but as a color, a color that destroys and should not be uplifted and loved."

That wasn't Rapkin's only run in with the law over the weekend. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, she was arrested again on Sunday for shoving a 21-year-old college student.

The student had been writing protest messages in chalk on the sidewalk in front of her home. When police arrived on the scene to arrest her, she allegedly kneed a police officer in the groin.