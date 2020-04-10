Milwaukee's German Fest canceled due to pandemic

You can add yet another canceled Wisconsin festival to the list this Friday.

Milwaukee's German Fest, originally scheduled for July 24-26, has been officially canceled.

The festival's parent company, German Fest Milwaukee, said on its website that this is the first time the festival has been cancelled in its 40-year history.

"This decision was not arrived at lightly," said the fest's president, Eric Radue.

"With the current Covid-19 situation in the U.S. the health and safety of everyone involved with German Fest, from the Vendors and Volunteers, to the Bands and festival Attendees is of the utmost importance," Radue adds.

This comes after Festa Italia in Madison was also canceled for the summmer.