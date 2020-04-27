Milwaukee's July 3 Lakefront Fireworks show canceled because of coronavirus

The ongoing coronavirus has claimed another major annual event. On Monday, American Family Insurance announced the cancellation of the July 3 Lakefront Fireworks show in Milwaukee.

There are currently no plans to reschedule this event, which was nearly canceled last year as well, however American Family Insurance Vice President Judd Schemmel said the insurance giant is already “look[ing] forward to continuing our support of this iconic community event in 2021.”

Despite being more than two months away and more than a month after the ‘Safer at Home’ order is set to expire, American Family points out that many other June and July events have been scratched also.

Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director Guy Smith agreed that organizers made the right call in scratching the event, saying that it was a difficult decision and that they are ready for a “bigger and better” show next year.

Last year, American Family, along with T&M Partners and the Milwaukee Brewers, helped save the fireworks display, which stood on the brink of cancellation because of a lack of funding. They were to sponsor this year’s show and were already making plans for future celebrations, even beyond next year.

"This partnership has been a homerun for Milwaukee. No one could have predicted the situation we’re in with COVID-19,” County Executive Chris Abele said. “These short-term sacrifices are for the long-term safety of the community. We'll come out of this better and stronger."

Without the fireworks show to sponsor this year, American Family plans to donate to the Milwaukee Parks Foundation.

“To have American Family and others step up to the plate to show their commitment to Milwaukee is great,” Abele continued.

