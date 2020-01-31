Milwaukee's Sprecher Brewing sold to local investors

Milwaukee's first brewery since Prohibition has been sold to a group of local investors.

Sprecher Brewing is credited with jump-starting the craft beer age in Milwaukee when Randy Sprecher and business partner James Bubolz opened shop in 1985.

The Journal Sentinel reported the sale Friday. Sharad Chadha, former vice president for GE Medical and an executive with Samsung, will be the brewery's CEO.

The brewery's new ownership say they have plans to make Sprecher into a national craft beverage producer.