Mineral Point grocery store supports food program

A locally-owned grocery store in Mineral Point is helping to support families in need.

The Pointer Pantry program began five years ago and is aimed to provide Point Foods gift certificates for families who need food assistance on weekends and extended school breaks.

Maureen May-Grimm, the founder and chair of Pointer Pantry, says the program has seen an increase in families who need help since the COVID-19 crisis began.

“I thought this was about feeding kids and it definitely is, but it’s also about building community,” May-Grimm said. “Throughout the years, people have come together to make this happen.”

Pointer Pantry is currently serving 38 students and 23 families, an increase of nine students and six families since schools closed and lay-offs began.

May-Grimm says the organization is now expanding to Pointer Power, which will provide gift certificates to individuals who have recently been laid off or struggling with unemployment.

Jeff Basting, the owner of Point Foods, says it’s great to see his customers lending a hand.

“It’s a lot of kids when you figure we’re a school district of about 700 kids,” Basting said.

In addition, Basting says the community is doing a great job in making sure there are enough items available at the store.

“We had a mad rush a couple of weeks ago but our customers are just unbelievable, they did not hoard and just took one or two of everything,” said Basting. “It’s such a caring community that we’re lucky to be a part of.”

Point Foods customers can choose to round up their grocery bill with a donation to the Pointer Pantry program or make a direct contribution.

To learn more about the program or how to donate, click here.

