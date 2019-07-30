Mineral Point man and woman arrested on meth charges

A man and woman from Mineral Point were arrested Sunday afternoon after police found methamphetamine in the man's car.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said officers from the Mineral Point Police Department stopped a car driven by 42-year-old Billy Conner, who had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

Officers searched the vehicle and found meth. Authorities said they also found meth and evidence of distribution in Conner's apartment on High Street in Mineral Point.

Officials arrested 23-year-old Miranda Magnuson at the apartment. She had outstanding warrants through Lafayate County.

Conner and Magnuson were both arrested for their warrants and numerous drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.