Mineral Point photographer captures moments of COVID-19 outbreak

Lifka Bennett is a Mineral Point photographer. She spends her days going around the area and taking photos of what she's seeing. A lot of the photos she captures are people at home and community spaces empty. She says capturing photos in times of uncertainty is a way of connecting.

"We're all uncertain and we're all not sure what tomorrow is going to bring but I know that my purpose is every morning to get up and get pictures of the people who make this community so great," said Bennett.

