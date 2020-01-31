Mini Crafty Fair highlights local artists work

Shop handmade items from more than 40 local artists at the Mini Crafty Fair Saturday, February 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goodman Community Center on Waubesa Street.

Everything from handmade candles, jewelry, items for pets and even food will be available for purchase.

This is the first time the Mini Crafty Fair has been held in February. The large Crafty Fair was held in December at the Goodman Center. The Crafty Fair started in 2009 with only 25 vendors and it's grown to more than 100 at the large fair in December.

All the items bought will support the local businesses and support the local economy.

It is free for people to come and browse the items.