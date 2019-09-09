Miss Black USA strives to give back to Wisconsin girls

The newly crowned Miss Black USA, Tekema Balentine, is continuing her mission to help black students in Wisconsin.

Tekema Balentine

"All the other girls that I was competing with just rushed me,” Balentine says. “We were all in this big huddle, they were hugging me, complimenting me, smiling crying, and it was awesome. That's when I really felt like I did it."

Winning the title gave her a chance to chase her dreams and become a nurse practioner, she says.

"The scholarship would cover my tuition for the year of my reigning, so for as long as I’m queen, up until Aug. 9 2020 - my education will be paid for,” Balentine says.

But this queen plans to do a lot more during her reign than just ace her tests.

"I’d like to start a non-profit organization for a girls group, I want to be able to relate to some girls on a deeper level at all possible,” she says.

Madison's Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway even recognized Balentine for her achievements and proclaimed a day to honor her.

"Bigger picture, it feels like a bigger job because now I can represent for more girls out here and more girls in the country,” Balentine says.

Balentine will have her first out of state appearance for Miss Black USA as a judge for the Miss Historic Black College and University Pageant in Atlanta, Georgia.