Miss Black USA strives to give back to Wisconsin girls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newly crowned Miss Black USA, Tekema Balentine, is continuing her mission to help black students in Wisconsin.
Tekema Balentine
"All the other girls that I was competing with just rushed me,” Balentine says. “We were all in this big huddle, they were hugging me, complimenting me, smiling crying, and it was awesome. That's when I really felt like I did it."
Winning the title gave her a chance to chase her dreams and become a nurse practioner, she says.
"The scholarship would cover my tuition for the year of my reigning, so for as long as I’m queen, up until Aug. 9 2020 - my education will be paid for,” Balentine says.
But this queen plans to do a lot more during her reign than just ace her tests.
"I’d like to start a non-profit organization for a girls group, I want to be able to relate to some girls on a deeper level at all possible,” she says.
Madison's Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway even recognized Balentine for her achievements and proclaimed a day to honor her.
"Bigger picture, it feels like a bigger job because now I can represent for more girls out here and more girls in the country,” Balentine says.
Balentine will have her first out of state appearance for Miss Black USA as a judge for the Miss Historic Black College and University Pageant in Atlanta, Georgia.
