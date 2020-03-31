Miss. gas station owner charges $1 per gallon, offers free sandwiches and water

A Jackson, Mississpiipi gas station owner is giving back to his community during the global pandemic.

Brahim Nadish charged just $1 per gallon for gas this weekend at his store on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

"We are all one family. I know how they feel," Nadish said. "Sometimes we have to help each other. We have to give something back to the community. We have to help the community."

Nadish also handed out free sandwiches and water to anyone in need.

He plans to offer the same discount at another location in the near future.