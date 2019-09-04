Missing 90-year-old Marquette Co. woman found by drone

A missing Marquette County woman was located on Wednesday by a drone with thermal imaging.

A Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday for 90-year-old Lucille Schultz. She was last seen outside her Oxford home.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, Schultz was found at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A drone with thermal imaging was flown by pilots with the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office to locate Schultz.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office reports Schultz was alert and talking with search crews.