UPDATE: The Brown County Sheriff's Office says a 52-year-old Howard woman they were looking for was located and is safe.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

The Howard woman has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 2. The sheriff's office hopes someone knows where she is. They consider her an endangered missing person.

She was last seen at her home in the village of Howard at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Her husband reported her missing the next day. Her family and friends have not heard from her.