Missing Indiana 10-year-old girl found dead; stepmother charged

The Indiana State Police and the Gas City Police Department have recovered the body of a missing 10-year-old Indiana girl.

Skylea Rayn Carmack, of Gas City, was reported missing to the Gas City Police Department on Saturday, August 31 around 9 PM by her stepmother.

Skylea was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an emblem of Mario and Luigi on it. She was wearing black pants and teal Converse high top tennis shoes. She was also wearing blue and silver fingernail polish.

On Wednesday, Indiana State Police announced that Skylea’s body was found in a shed behind her Gas City home around 3 AM Wednesday. Her body was hidden inside a plastic trash bag, according to ISP’s Sgt. Tony Slocum.

Her stepmother, Amanda Carmack, 34, has been arrested and charged with Skylea’s murder. “She also faces charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death, and strangulation; all felony charges, ” Sgt. Tony Slocum said in a press conference.

Amanda Carmack is being held in the Grant County Jail.

Slocum explained that preliminary evidence points to Skylea being killed Saturday between 4:30 and 6:30 PM; preliminary evidence indicates that she was strangled. An autopsy will be conducted to verify her cause of death.