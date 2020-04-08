Missing: Police asking for help locating Fitchburg woman

The Fitchburg Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help locating a 58-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning and suffers from a medical condition that can leave her disoriented or confused.

Shell Mcintosh was last seen between 8 and 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail, in Fitchburg.

She stands 5’6” tall and has a medium build. She may have been wearing black slip-on shoes, but investigators weren’t sure what other clothes she may have had on.

If you have information regarding Shell's whereabouts call 911 or contact the Fitchbug Police Department, (608)270-4300.

