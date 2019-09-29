Missing World War II veteran laid to rest

A World War II veteran from Sheboygan was finally laid to rest on Sunday after being missing for nearly 80 years.

Army Tech John Bainbridge was killed in action in 1942 in Papua New Guinea. His remains went unidentified for decades until June, when Bainbridge was identified using a DNA sample from his niece, Nancy Cunningham.

"I thought I was going to faint," Cunningham said about hearing that her uncle might have been found. "But I'm not the fainting kind. It was something I never thought I'd live long enough to realize."

Cunningham was just two when her uncle died, but she said her grandmother kept Bainbridge's memory alive while she was growing up.

"He was a good kid, he loved to sing and he loved to bake. That was one of his favorite things, and the last letter grandma got from him is, 'When this is over, I'm coming home and we're going to make doughnuts,"" Cunningham said.

Sunday morning, Cunningham finally saw him buried at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monona. Bainbridge is buried next to his sister - Cunningham's mother, Charlotte.

"He's home finally where he belongs, after all his many travels to the various cemeteries throughout the world, he's finally home in the United States of America that he died defending," Cunningham said.

Bainbridge was identified as part of the U.S. Defense Department's efforts to find American soldiers who went missing in battle. Over 70,000 World War II service members are still unaccounted for.

