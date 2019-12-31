Missing man found in Crawfish River, police say

The body of man who hadn’t been seen since he left a downtown Columbus business early Saturday morning was found in the Crawfish River, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Daniel Martinelli was reported missing around 8 a.m. about six hours after leaving the unnamed business around 2 a.m., authorities say.

His body was discovered in the river around 2:30 p.m. Monday, police said. The Dane Co. Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine how he died, they added.

His death remains under investigation.

