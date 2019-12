The body of an 18-year-old who had been missing since last month was found Monday in the Rock River, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Jeremiah Young was last seen on November 19, walking in the 1500 block of White Ave., on his way Beloit Memorial High School, police said.

The Department's detective bureau had been searching for Young since police were asked to conduct a welfare check on him.

Investigators say his death does not appear to be criminally suspicious.