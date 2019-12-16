Mississippi man freed months after court rules racial bias

Curtis Flowers speaks with reporters as he exits the Winston-Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility in Louisville, Miss., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Flowers' murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias was he was granted bond by a circuit judge and is free, with a number of conditions for the first time in 22 years. (Source: Associated Press)
Updated: Mon 8:49 PM, Dec 16, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man whose murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias has been released from custody for the first time in 22 years.

Curtis Flowers walked out of the regional jail in Louisville on Monday, hours after a judge set his bond at $250,000. His attorney Rob McDuff says a person who wants to remain anonymous has posted $25,000, the 10% needed to secure Flowers’ release.

Flowers must wear an electronic monitor while awaiting prosecutors’ decision whether to try him a seventh time.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his fourth conviction in June, citing racial bias in jury selection.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 