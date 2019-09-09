Missouri mom of six gives out more than 100 lunches every day

When Champale Anderson saw kids in her community going hungry, she knew she had to do something.

Champale Anderson hands out a free lunch to a child in her community. (Source: KPLR, KTVI, CNN, Tribune)

For the past five years, this mother of six has made it her mission to feed the children who live in poverty and sometimes, go hungry.

But now, she’s asking for help to keep her mission going.

“It makes me proud and I want to keep going and my goal is to, I want to go to different neighborhoods and give out bags," Anderson said.

Already, she has more than doubled her goal on GoFundMe with donations coming in from across the U.S.

On some days, she hands out more than 100 meals to kids as part of her open door policy. Children in the community can knock on her door before or after school for a free meal.

“They get off the bus and they take off running and they never know what I will have in the bag. I switch it up - special treats for my special babies," Anderson said.

The bags are filled with goodies that many kids love to eat. They can open up their bags to find foods like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cookies, fruit, vegetables, juice, snacks and a few other surprises.

Anderson pours her love into each bag.

“I do 100 bags every day, sometimes a little more for the kids that’s coming extra. Their parents bring them over here to get the bags and I’m going to start doing extra bags now, maybe about 150," Anderson said.

A sign sits outside of her home that reads “Champ’s Teardrops. Free snacks anytime and donations welcome.”

Inside her home, a cross sits in the center of the table where she prepares the snacks.

She said she lives by the words of Mother Teresa: “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”

