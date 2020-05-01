Mitt Romney proposes $12/hour 'Patriot Pay' bonus for essential workers

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney is calling for a temporary pay raise for all essential workers during the pandemic.

The Utah Senator is calling his proposal "Patriot Pay," and would give a temporary $12 per hour bonus from May throgh July adds up to a just over $1,900 per month.

According to Romney's proposal, "One-quarter of this bonus would be paid by their employer, and three-quarters would be paid by the federal government, funded by a refundable payroll tax credit."

"Health care professionals, grocery store workers, food processors, and many others—the unsung patriots on the frontline of this pandemic—every day risk their safety for the health and well-being of our country, and they deserve our unwavering support," according to the proposal.

According to 'Patriot Pay' (copied from proposal):

How Would Patriot Pay Work?

For essential employees that make less than $50,000 annualized, employers would receive a 75% refundable payroll tax credit for a bonus up to $12 an hour.

For essential employees making over $50,000 annualized, the tax credit phases out by $24 for every additional $500 in income until annualized incomes hit $90,000.

The maximum tax credit is $1,440 per month, per employee, meaning a full-time worker would receive up to a $1,920 monthly bonus.

Who Would Qualify for the Tax Credit?

Congress and the Department of Labor would designate critical industries including, but not limited to, hospitals, food distributors and processors, and health manufacturers.

Eligible employers will certify that an employee worked in conditions that increased their potential COVID-19 exposure.

Eligible employers would qualify for tax credits for employee bonuses provided between May 1 and July 31, 2020. Employees must work at least 100 hours each month they receive the bonus for their wages to be eligible for the tax credit.

How Would Employers Claim the Credit?

Employers would submit a streamlined claim to the IRS, using the recently created system that already advances the paid leave tax credit.

Congress should also provide the IRS the authority to partner with payroll companies who may be able to more quickly advance the credit.

