Mix of freezing rain and light snow expected Tuesday morning

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

4:00 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Medium (Orange, 2 out of 4). A wintry mix of freezing rain/drizzle and light snow will develop this morning. Roads could become slick and impact the morning commute, especially between 7 and 9 a.m. Snowfall totals will be less than inch. Ice accumulations will be less than a 0.1".

Good morning! Our next storm system will impact the area this morning and bring in a round of wintry weather. Freezing rain/drizzle and light snow will start to impact Madison between 6 and 8 a.m. With temperatures in the teens and 20s, it won't take long for slick/icy spots to develop on the roads. If you see precipitation while driving then take it slow and drive with caution this morning. Most of the widespread wintry precipitation will start to wrap up this afternoon. Most of the area is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 12 p.m. today.

A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow will continue this afternoon. The precipitation will likely not be as widespread. Highs today will be in the low to mid 30s. Expect the wind to pick up out of the northwest this afternoon.

The wintry weather will be gone by tonight. Expect the clouds to decrease and much colder air to settle in overnight. Single-digit temperature readings are expected Thursday morning. With a northwest wind at 10-20 mph, wind chills will range from -10 to 0 degrees.

Thursday will be a dry, sunny day. Despite the sunshine, it's going to be cold, even by January standards. Highs will only be in the teens.

A much stronger storm system will impact the area Friday through Saturday. Snow is looking like a good bet late Friday into Friday night. Even though rain could mix in at times, snow likely continue into Saturday. There is the potential this system could bring in significant snowfall totals, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast. The exact track this storm system takes will determine the precip type and the amount of snow that will fall. The bottom line is this system bares watching. This system will also bring gusty winds and a blast of cold air. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the low 30s. Temperatures will likely be falling throughout the day on Saturday.

Sunday looks dry from this distance, but it will be cold. Highs will only be in the teens. The cold will likely continue into early next week.

