Mixed reaction from Christmas shopping holiday heat wave

Last minute Christmas shoppers are braving the crowds tonight, but not freezing temperatures thanks to the holiday heat wave.

Putting off Christmas shopping until the last minute is a holiday tradition for some, but the lack of snow and freezing temps is the plot twist of the season.

Some shoppers left the heavy coats and mittens at home making it easier to race the clock for last minute gifts.

“I mean walking around right now is super nice. It makes the shopping more enjoyable but not as Christmassy,” Grace and Julia Rollins, Christmas shoppers said.

Hilldale Shopping Center officials said the unusually warm temps means a better attitude to shop ‘til you drop.

“We are so grateful for the temperatures. I think it’s helping to put people in a shopping mood and help people feel more positive about the Christmas Rush,” Kristin Riniker, Hilldale Marketing Lead said.

Those coming in town for the holidays said they expected to see a blanket of snow, but they were greeted with just Christmas lights instead.

“I was expecting for it to be really cold, but I’m enjoying the warm weather,” Nicholas Segura, Kansas City resident said.

Buyers said the holiday heat wave makes the shopping surge a little less chaotic, but it puts a damper on the holiday spirit.

“We kind of miss the snow. We’d rather have some snow. It would feel a little bit more festive,” Douglass Kuiper, Waunakee Resident said.