Report: Molson Coors shooter made complaint 5 yrs ago about noose in his locker

A Molson Coors executive says the suspected workplace shooter filed a complaint five years ago about a noose found in his locker, FOX6 in Milwaukee reports.

As NBC15 News reported, the 51-year-old man shot and killed five of his co-workers before police say he turned the gun on himself.

At this time, no other details are available regarding the complaint filed by the alleged shooter at Molson Coors.

On Tuesday, a company executive addressed the mass shooting.

Chief of communications Adam Collins says the last few days he's been focused on helping workers feel comfortable about being back.

MORE: Police: Gunman kills 5 at Milwaukee brewery complex before killing himself

Collins sat down with our Milwaukee partner station FOX6 to address whether race played a role in the attack.

"Some of the rumors have validity. Some do not. Some are not true,” Collins says. “What I do know is we have work to do to be the kind of open, welcoming, inclusive culture we believe we can and should be as a company."

According to Collins, "as it pertains to the incident itself, our focus has really been on aiding the law enforcement, the police department as much as we can as they do their work to investigate what happened."

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett echoed that sentiment this afternoon.

“This is something that's very, very important for our community and I would simply ask people to work with us as we continue to find more answers to these questions in a situation where I don't know that we'll ever know all the answers as to what happened," Barrett says.

NBC15 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday for an update. They told us it is an open investigation and it is still undetermined if race played a factor in the shooting.

“Please keep in mind that this is still an open investigation and that it is being actively investigated. At this time, it is undetermined if race played a factor in this incident. Information will be provided via an open records request once the investigation is complete," according to Milwaukee police.

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public not to speculate about what had precipitated before the shooting.

