Molson Coors donates $500K to help victims of mass shooting, starts GoFundMe

The Molson Coors Beverage Company has started a GoFundMe to raise money to help the victims of the deadly mass shooting at its brewery - and donated $500,000 themselves to help meet the goal of $1 million.

The 'Miller Valley Survivors Fund' will raise money to be sent to the families of the victims, as well as others who were directly affected.

"The priority is to give the victim’s families the long-term help and support they’ll need in the years ahead," according to the GoFundMe page.

As NBC15 News has reported, the victims are:

Jesus Valle Jr., 33, Milwaukee

Gennady Levshetz, 61, Mequon

Trevor Wetselaar, 33, Milwaukee

Dana Walk, 57, Delafield

Dale Hudson, 60, Waukesha

Last Wednesday, the 51-year-old shooter walked into the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee and shot and killed five co-workers. He then took his own life.

The National Compassion Fund, which is a program of the National Center for Victims of Crime will be managing the 'Miller Valley Survivors Fund.'

"The outpouring of support and requests to help across the community has been overwhelming. Thank you for honoring our teammates and friends," according to the GoFundMe.

