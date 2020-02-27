Molson Coors to remain closed as community grieves over mass shooting

The Molson Coors brewery and facility will remain closed for the rest of the week to offer workers time to grieve for those killed in Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Milwaukee campus.

On the morning after the shooting, the mood around the scene remained very somber and eerily quiet.

Jesse Clingan, who works at Milwaukee’s WRRD FM radio in Milwaukee, came down to the facility Thursday morning to pay his respects and show support for the victims and talked to NBC15’s Amelia Jones.

“We’ve been up on our FM station for about three weeks now, trying to get involved in the community and step up,” he said. “Being right down the street on Brady St.(...) we spend a lot of time downtown and it just hits so close to home."

A vigil for the five people killed has been planned for 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Ridge Community Church’s Greenfield campus, at 4500 S. 108th Street, in Greenfield. Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to fly at half-staff until sundown Thursday to honor the victims.

On Wednesday, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, who worked for Molson Coors, opened fire just before 2 p.m., killing five people before reportedly turning the gun on himself.