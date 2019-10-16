Mom of son with autism pushes awareness of disorder through blue trick-or-treat bucket

As Halloween is only two weeks away, many parents are getting their kids ready for the annual bacchanalian, candy-soaked evening.

But one mother is looking to use the holiday to raise awareness for autism.

Omairis Taylor says her son will be toting a blue bucket this year to signify his struggle with autism.

Since Taylor says her son is non-verbal, the hope is that the story of his blue bucket will be spread on social media enough so others will understand.

"Please allow him (or anyone with a BLUE BUCKET) to enjoy this day and don't worry I'll still say TRICK OR TREAT for him," Taylor wqrote on Facebook. "I'll get my mom candy tax later."