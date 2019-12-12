Mom who attacked elementary school worker arrested

The mother accused of attacking an educator over how her child was disciplined at a Madison elementary school Wednesday has been arrested. The Madison Police Department made the announcement Thursday as it released new information about the incident.

The woman was booked on a count of felony battery to school employees and disorderly conduct. The Madison Police Department added it asked the District Attorney obtain a bail restriction barring her from being on district property, should she be released.

The victim was taken to the hospital following the attack where she was treated for facial injuries as well as a lump on the back of her head.

One of the victim’s co-workers told investigators that immediately after being separated from the suspect and taken into a locked office and while the suspect was still yelling and swearing in the hallway, the victim was crying and saying, “I was just doing my job.”

On Wednesday, police said the suspect had gone to the school upset over how her child was disciplined. It did not explain what punishment the child was given nor why it was given.

According to Thursday’s update, witnesses told them the mother was in the officer at Orchard Ridge Elementary School wanting to speak to multiple staff members, including the victim, who unaware of the situation when walked into the room. Seeing her, the suspect reportedly said, “There she f--- is.”

The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair and started punching her in the face and head before throwing her to the ground. The victim curled up into a fetal position as the mother continued punching and started kicking her. Other staff members were eventually able to get them separated and the victim was taken into the office, according to police.

With the victim locked in the office, investigators say, the mom remained in a hallway, shouting “F—that b---ch, I gotta do what I gotta do.” She was escorted from building and left before police arrived on the scene.

