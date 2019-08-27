Verona HS students hold moment of silence for classmate killed in shooting

Students and staff at Verona Area High School held a moment of silence during the 5th hour Tuesday for 17-year-old Shay R. Watson, who died in a shooting over the weekend.

Staff read a statement honoring Watson, saying that “it is with a sad and heavy heart that we share the passing of Shay Watson, who has been a member of our Verona Area High School Community for the last two years.

“Shay was a beloved community member, active in our football and track programs. He will be missed dearly by our community,” according to the statement, shared with the news media Tuesday.

Preliminary results from an autopsy confirm that Watson died from a gunshot wound in a home in Fitchburg Sunday night.

Fitchburg police said in a statement around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that so far no arrests have been made. Police have not released information on any suspects in the homicide.

On Monday night Watson’s friends and family held a candle-light vigil at McKee Farms Park. Dozens expressed how Watson was positive, respectful and kind.

Watson was just about to begin his senior year at Verona Area High School. Watson previously played football and track for Verona and Madison West High School.

According to the statement read to Verona students Tuesday:

Watson, who has been a member of our Verona Area High School Community for the last two years. Shay was a beloved community member, active in our football and track programs. He will be missed dearly by our community. Details for the memorial and funeral service have not been made at this time but we will keep you posted when this information becomes available to us from the family. VAHS Administrators and Student Services staff will be at the service to support our community in grief. Student Services staff remains available at any point to meet with and follow up with any students or staff who may be struggling. Please keep Shay’s family, friends and classmates in your thoughts, hearts and prayers during this difficult healing time. Thank you, Administrators and Student Services Staff of VAHS

Anyone with information regarding this incident, including neighborhood home surveillance video from Sunday evening, is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300.

Anonymous tips can be shared by calling the Fitchburg Police Tipster Line at (608)270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014.

